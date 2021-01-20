GOP leaders gavel in, adjourn unemployment session

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders have refused to take any action on Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to upgrade the state’s unemployment benefits system.

Evers announced a special legislative session on the plan during his State of the State speech earlier this month and called for the session to begin at noon on Tuesday.

Republican leaders in the Assembly gaveled in at 12:30 p.m. and immediately adjourned. Senate Republicans followed suit a half hour later.

The state Department of Workforce Development has been struggling with millions of unemployment claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. Republicans have accused Evers of making people wait for months for payouts.