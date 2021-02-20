GOP source: Priebus mulling run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Reince Priebus, a former White House chief of staff to Donald Trump, has called Republican donors and power brokers in Wisconsin to discuss a possible bid for governor or the U.S. Senate. That’s according to a GOP strategist who spoke directly with Priebus about his deliberations. The person described Priebus as very far away from making a decision and largely listening to donors’ advice. The strategist was not authorized to comment publicly about Priebus’ discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity. Priebus works for a law firm and lives outside Washington. Priebus is among several Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has not yet said whether he will seek reelection.