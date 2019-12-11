GOP support grows for legal medical marijuana in Wisconsin

MADISON, WI—The push to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin is gaining momentum.

Republican lawmakers for the first time introduced a measure Wednesday to legalize medical marijuana in the state. Democrats have tried to legalize medical marijuana for years, with little to no Republican backing.

Bill co-sponsor Rep. Mary Felzkowski says if she can get a hearing on the proposal, that will be a “huge win.”

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he opposes the measure and doesn’t think it will pass the Senate.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it’s clear there’s “no consensus” among Republicans on the bill.