GOP to use lame duck to limit early voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state lawmaker says Republicans will consider a bill during a lame-duck session that will limit early voting to roughly two weeks before an election.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Bernier says the restriction will be part of a bill that moves the 2020 presidential primary date from April to March. The move would create three elections in three months. Local clerks insist that would be a logistical nightmare.

Right now municipalities set their own hours and dates for in-person absentee voting. Bernier says the bill won’t include any restrictions on hours or locations for voting places.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson in 2016 struck down Republican-authored restrictions limiting municipalities to one location for in-person early voting and limiting in-person early voting to weekdays. Peterson said imposing weekday limitations intentionally discriminates against Democratic-leaning blacks in Milwaukee.

State attorneys have appealed the ruling. That action is still pending.