GOP to use lame duck to limit early voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state lawmaker says Republicans will consider a bill during a lame-duck session that will limit early voting to roughly two weeks before an election.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Bernier says the restriction will be part of a bill that moves the 2020 presidential primary date from April to March. The move would create three elections in three months. Local clerks insist that would be a logistical nightmare.

Right now municipalities set their own hours and dates for in-person absentee voting. Bernier says the bill won’t include any restrictions on hours or locations for voting places.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson in 2016 struck down Republican-authored restrictions limiting municipalities to one location for in-person early voting and limiting in-person early voting to weekdays. Peterson said imposing weekday limitations intentionally discriminates against Democratic-leaning blacks in Milwaukee.

State attorneys have appealed the ruling. That action is still pending.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Steil resigns as regent after congressional win Kenosha Approves 2019 Budget Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 11/29/18 Paul Ryan lists immigration, debt as biggest regrets Mt Pleasant Raises Ambulance Fees
Comments