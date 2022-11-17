GOP Wins Slim House Majority, Complicating Ambitious Agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations.

But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.

More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days – or weeks – as votes in competitive races are still being counted.