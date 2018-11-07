Gov-Elect Evers Reaches Out To GOP Leaders

MADISON,WI (AP)—Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers says he’s starting to plan his transition into office by reaching out to Republican legislative leaders.

Evers made his first public appearance since defeating Republican Gov. Scott Walker in Tuesday’s elections on Wednesday afternoon, touring the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County in Madison.

He told reporters during a brief news conference that he spoke with Walker by phone that afternoon and Walker was very gracious in conceding.

Evers said he reached out to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday in hopes of meeting to discuss how to solve the state’s pressing problems. His staff cut off questions before he could be asked if he’d connected with them. Republicans held their majorities in the Senate and Assembly in Tuesday’s elections, setting the stage for gridlock in Madison.

Evers added that he will start putting together his transition team and cabinet in coming days.