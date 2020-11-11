Gov. Evers advises people to stay home as coronavirus surges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — On the same day that Wisconsin broke new daily records for coronavirus cases and deaths, Gov. Tony Evers issued an advisory telling people they should stay home.

Evers warned in an address Tuesday evening announcing the advisory that deaths could double to 5,000 by January without action. He says, “Each day this virus goes unchecked is a setback for our economic recovery.”

Evers issued a stay-at-home order in March but Republican lawmakers persuaded the state Supreme Court to strike it down in May. Evers said in his address that decision has “hamstrung” his administration’s ability to control the virus.

State health officials reported 7,073 new confirmed infections and 64 deaths Tuesday, both records.

