Gov Evers Allows Non-Essential Retailers to Reopen

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has issued an order allowing nearly all nonessential businesses to reopen as long as they serve no more than five customers at a time.

Evers’ move Monday partially lifts the restriction that has kept such retailers closed for weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It takes effect immediately.

The latest directive addresses criticism that it was unfair to allow essential businesses such as grocery stores to remain open while nonessential ones, like flower shops, had to close close under Evers’ “safer at home” order, which runs until May 26.

Evers also strongly encouraged everyone in the opened stores to wear masks.