Gov. Evers Announces $1B Plan To Battle Virus Surge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has unveiled his plan for spending $1 billion in federal funds to combat COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The money will be used to pay for ongoing efforts to test people for the virus, perform contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed, purchase supplies, provide resources and prepare for a surge.

Evers detailed how much was being spent and on what on Tuesday, a day after he dropped plans to work with the state Legislature to pass a new statewide rule to slow the spread of the virus.