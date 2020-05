MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has announced programs for farmers and to help cover rent for Wisconsin residents who lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic. Funding for the programs announced Wednesday comes from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

There is $50 million for the farmer aid program, $25 million for rent assistance and another $15 million for food banks and others fighting hunger. Evers says payments to farmers could start as soon as next month.