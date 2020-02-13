Gov. Evers Appoints New Kenosha County Judge

Gavel

Pete Serzant, WLIP News Reporting.

KENOSHA, WI—There will be a new judge on the Kenosha County Circuit Court. Larisa Benitez-Morgan fills the vacancy left when Judge David Bastianelli retires in April.

Governor Tony Evers made the announcement yesterday. Benitez-Morgan has served in the Kenosha County Public Defender’s Office since 2008, specializing in criminal, juvenile, and mental health cases.

She also specialized in cases involving protective placement, termination of parental rights, and child support matters. She will take the bench on April 1st.