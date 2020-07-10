Gov Evers Appoints Redistricting Commission

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —Gov. Tony Evers has picked three retired judges to select members of a nonpartisan redistricting commission he created to draw legislative and congressional boundary maps following this year’s census.

The group’s work will be advisory only, but is meant to serve as an alternative to the maps that the Legislature will create. State law gives the authority to draw maps to the Legislature, subject to the governor’s approval.

Republicans control the Legislature and are trying to build a two-thirds majority in this year’s election so they could override any Evers veto.