Gov. Evers Bans Gatherings of 50 or More; “Critical Infrastructure” Not Included

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Governor Tony Evers has banned gatherings of 50 people or more. That’s according to published reports Monday (March 16th) afternoon.

Evers said in a statement that everyone should practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

However the ban does not apply to critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

Evers says that restaurants can remain open is they stay at less than half capacity or less than 50 patrons at a time.

