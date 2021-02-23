Gov. Evers Calls For Kenosha Innovation Center Funding

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The proposed Kenosha Innovation Center could get a big boost from Governor Tony Evers budget proposal. The center is one several developments proposed for the former Chrysler Engine Plant site between 60th and 52nd Streets along 30th Avenue.

The footprint of the former plant would be divided and earlier this year the city approved money for infrastructure. Now the governor’s budget recommendation calls for nearly 10 million dollars to help fund the innovation center-aimed at developing opportunities in STEM fields.

State Senator Bob Wirch told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha he hopes the center sparks the local economy.

The center will be part of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood which focuses on workforce development, education, and business creation.