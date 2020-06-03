Gov. Evers Calls For Police Reform Legislation

MADISON, WI (WLIP)—Governor Tony Evers called on the State Legislature to pass reforms when it comes to police operations and use of force.

In a video message released Tuesday, the governor called on the legislature to pass Assembly Bill 1012 which relates to use of force policies. Governor Evers called the bill an important first step.

In response, Republican State Senator Van Wanggaard of Racine said what happened to George Floyd was terrifying, but the senator did not express support for the Assembly bill or the version circulating in the State Senate. Wanggaard accused the governor of supporting a bill “written by the most liberal Democrats in the capitol.”

Wanggaard said that he was open to having conversation with the governor but didn’t offer specifics of what he would like to see in the bill. Wanggaard says he hopes to have a bill to support “in the coming weeks.”

