Gov Evers in Kenosha For Listening Session

KENOSHA, WI—Governor Tony Evers held a listening session in Kenosha last night.

About 150 people attended the event at the Kenosha Public Museum’s Daimler-Chrysler Hall.

He was joined by local lawmakers including Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, State Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, State Rep Tod Ohnstad, and State Senator Bob Wirch.

Among the topics were education, jobs, taxes, healthcare, and more. Evers walked around the room as the event progressed to be closer to each speaker.

This was the second such event Evers has held around the state. He’ll be holding several more statewide in the coming weeks.