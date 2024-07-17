Gov. Evers Joins Lawsuit to Protect Abortion Access Under Wisconsin Constitution

Madison, WI (WLIP)–Governor Tony Evers announced that the Evers Administration will join the Planned Parenthood v. Urmanski lawsuit, arguing that the Wisconsin Constitution protects abortion access.

This move continues Evers’ efforts to restore reproductive rights in Wisconsin after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leading to a near-total abortion ban in the state.

Evers emphasized the importance of safeguarding reproductive freedom amid threats of a national abortion ban and stressed that healthcare decisions should be free from political interference.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear this case alongside another challenge to the state’s abortion ban.