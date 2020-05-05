Gov. Evers, Legislative Leaders Met About Staggered Reopening Plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders are talking with Gov. Tony Evers about opening some parts of Wisconsin less affected by the coronavirus pandemic sooner than others.

Evers and Republican and Democratic legislative leaders met for the first time Monday to talk about the virus response. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says they discussed the possibility of a regional approach to reopening the state.

The meeting comes a day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers’ “safer at home” order that is slated to run until May 26.