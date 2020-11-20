Gov. Evers meets with lawmakers, extends mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders say their meeting to discuss coronavirus relief measures was productive.

The Friday meeting was Evers’ first with newly-elected Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and his first since May with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. It came on the same day that the state Department of Health Services reported 78 more deaths and more than 6,400 additional positive cases.

Evers also issued a new order extending the state’s mask mandate into January. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is weighing a challenge brought by conservatives seeking to strike down the law.