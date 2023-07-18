Gov. Evers On Hand As Newly Reconstructed Highway 50 Officially Opens

Local and state officials clap after Governor Tony Evers cut the ribbon Monday on the recent reconstruction and expansion of Highway 50 between 43rd Avenue and Interstate 94. Also pictured, from left, are Kenosha Alderman David Bogdala, state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, Representative Amanda Nedweski, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, Mayor John Antaramian, Wisconsin DOT Southeast Region Director Bob Gutierrez, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, County Board Supervisor Zach Rodriguez and DOT Project Development Chief David Nguyen. (Kenosha County Facebook)

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Governor Tony Evers visited Kenosha Monday for the ribbon cutting of the newly reopened Highway 50 project.

Governor Evers was joined by local dignitaries including Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Evers said that Highway 50 is an important roadway connecting the various communities in Southeast Wisconsin.

The governor emphasized the safety measures implemented during the reconstruction of the highway.

Gov. Evers credited the various stakeholders for working together to keep access to the roadway during the multi-year project.

Kenosha County Executive Kerkman said that Highway 50 drives Kenosha County’s economy.

Mayor Antaramian echoed the county executive’s sentiments about the importance of investing in infrastructure.

The mayor also offered a special thanks for the Wisconsin DOT staff that worked through some of the issues and delays that popped up during the construction work.

The highway 50 reconstruction project took more than a decade to go from design plans to completion.

Its initial cost estimate was nearly 90 million dollars.