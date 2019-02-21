Gov. Evers pitches $28M for women’s health care issues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ first budget will include nearly $28 million for a range of women’s health care issues, including restoring funding for Planned Parenthood that was blocked by Gov. Scott Walker.

The Democratic governor’s “Healthy Women, Healthy Babies” proposal will be in the two-year budget he presents on Feb. 28. The Capital Times reports Thursday the governor’s initiative will focus on boosting post-partum coverage for mothers insured by Medicaid and increasing grants for programs that address health disparities, including helping reduce infant mortality rates among black children.

The plan would also add funding to programs that provide screenings for cancer and testing for sexually transmitted infections and restore state and federal funding for Planned Parenthood that Walker opposed.