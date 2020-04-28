Gov. Evers Reopens More Businesses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dog groomers, upholsterers, lawnmower repair shops and other nonessential businesses in Wisconsin that can offer contactless services will be allowed to reopen starting Wednesday.

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday announced the latest loosening of the stay-at-home order designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The order also allows for outdoor recreational rentals, such as boats, golf carts and kayaks, and the opening of self-service or automatic car washes. All of the businesses must operate free from contact with customers.