Gov Evers; State Legislature Agree on Coronavirus Response Bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a sweeping pandemic relief package into law even though he says it doesn’t go nearly far enough. The bill largely ensures that Wisconsin can capture the $2.3 billion allocated to the state under the federal stimulus bill, including higher Medicaid payments.

The measure also eliminates the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits and allocates $75 million in emergency funding.

Evers said in a statement that the bill doesn’t help workers at risk of infection, small businesses or farmers but he doesn’t want to delay the state’s response.