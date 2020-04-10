Gov. Evers to Allow Churches to Offer Drive-Up Services

Gov. Tony Evers will allow churches to offer drive-up services on Good Friday and Easter. The conservative law firm the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and religious groups asked for clarity Thursday. Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said the governor’s “intention was always to ensure that people could still practice their faith while also following the public health and safety measures necessary to flatten the curve and keep folks safe.” Evers last week denied a request from Republican lawmakers asking him to roll back his stay-at-home order that doesn’t allow more than 10 people to gather for a church service