Gov. Evers to Make Visit to Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI–Governor Tony Evers will be in Kenosha later this month. The Kenosha News reports that Evers will speak at UAW Local 72’s 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr Day event on January 26th. Evers replaces Lt Gov Mandela Barnes who was originally slated to speak.

However Barnes was over scheduled for that day and so Evers will fill in. Evers will be joined by other guest speaks as well including Milwaukee County Supervisor Marcella Nicholson and Judge Lisa Neubauer.

The event will be held at the UAW Local 72 Hall, and gets underway at 5:30. Tickets are for sale to the public.