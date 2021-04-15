Gov. Evers Tours Pfizer Facility

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Governor Tony Evers was in Pleasant Prairie Thursday to visit one of the two facilities in the country to distribute that company’s Covid vaccine.

While there, Evers signed Act 25 (ab120) into law which will help Pfizer and Wisconsin to provide the vaccine, as well as associated materials.

The bill allows for a provider license so that Pfizer can ship its vaccine and kits to state’s that require such licensing.

Pfizer employs more than 100 people in the village with plans to expand that workforce next year.