Gov. Evers Unveils “Badger Bounceback” Plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has issued an order spelling out the criteria that must be met before schools and businesses can reopen in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan released Monday envisions a phased reopening, triggered by a 14-day decline in positive coronavirus cases, along with progress in bolstering testing, tracing and tracking of the pandemic and acquiring more protective equipment for those on the front lines of fighting the virus.

There is no timeline for when businesses will be able to start to reopen. The plan largely mirrors federal guidelines released last week.