Gov. Evers unveils new coronavirus relief measures

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has released a package of 19 bills he wants the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to consider this fall in response to the surging coronavirus pandemic. The bills released Tuesday would prohibit evictions and foreclosures through 2021 and continue the suspension of a one-week waiting period before people can collect unemployment. They would also allow workers, including in healthcare, to claim worker’s compensation benefits related to COVID-19 if they contracted the illness from their occupation. Assembly Republicans plan to release their own proposals later Tuesday.