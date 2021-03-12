Gov. Evers Visits Kenosha County New Vaccination Clinic

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Governor Tony Evers toured Kenosha County’s vaccination clinic at the former Shopko building Friday.

The governor joined County Executive Jim Kreuser and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian along with Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jen Freiheit.

Evers addressed the media after the tour and complemented Kenosha’s efforts at vaccinating the community.

Evers also thanked other community leaders and groups helping in the vaccination effort.

The governor said that every shot administered potentially saves a life.