Gov Evers; WEDC Make $4M in Additional Funds Available to Businesses Affected During Riots

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Governor Tony Evers has announced that 4 million dollars in Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation funds will be made available to help Kenosha businesses affected during the August riots. The governor said that the funds would be available in the form of no interest microloans.

Those funds are on top of the one million dollars Gov Evers and WEDC made available earlier this month.

WEDC will partner with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to administer the funds. Businesses in the affected areas are eligible for loans up to 50-thousand dollars which can be used for cleanup and restoration, repair and reconstruction, as well as any operating or temporary space needs.

Loan applications will be available through KABA.