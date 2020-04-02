Governor Evers Releases Another Package of Proposals

Gov. Tony Evers has released another package of proposals to address the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin. He’s now asking for more than $1 billion in spending, which Republicans have said the state cannot afford. His latest proposal comes as a new poll shows broad support for his actions to date, including closing schools and businesses and limiting gatherings to slow the spread of the disease. Evers wants to increase funding for Medicaid providers, create a reinsurance program to reduce health insurance premiums and provide grants for food assistance and meal delivery, among other things. The state also reported for the first time that 26% of confirmed COVID-19 cases had been hospitalized.