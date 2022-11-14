Grayslake Area Man Denied Bond Reduction in Weapons Cache Case

(Waukegan, IL) A man facing several charges from an incident near Grayslake, will not be getting his bond reduced. RB Warrens was arrested earlier this month, after he allegedly threatened to kill his family and have a shootout with any police that arrived on scene. Warrens was taken into custody during a traffic stop in which he reportedly reached for a gun, and was bitten by Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Dax. A search warrant performed after the arrest turned up a small arsenal of guns inside the 49-year-old’s residence. Bond in the case remains 750-thousand-dollars…with another court date set for November 23rd.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-14-22)