AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Grayslake Area Man Denied Bond Reduction in Weapons Cache Case

November 14, 2022 11:00AM CST
Share
Grayslake Area Man Denied Bond Reduction in Weapons Cache Case

(Waukegan, IL)  A man facing several charges from an incident near Grayslake, will not be getting his bond reduced. RB Warrens was arrested earlier this month, after he allegedly threatened to kill his family and have a shootout with any police that arrived on scene. Warrens was taken into custody during a traffic stop in which he reportedly reached for a gun, and was bitten by Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Dax. A search warrant performed after the arrest turned up a small arsenal of guns inside the 49-year-old’s residence. Bond in the case remains 750-thousand-dollars…with another court date set for November 23rd.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-14-22)

K-Town Report