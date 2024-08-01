Grayslake Man Arrested for Child Pornography; Daycare Shutdown Amid Investigation

Grayslake, IL (WLIP)–A Grayslake man has been charged with child pornography after allegedly being found with over 1,000 videos and images of child exploitation, some involving infants.

Detected on July 19, 2024, during a search of his home, 52 year old Jose Real was arrested on Wednesday and is currently held at the Lake County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The investigation revealed that Real’s residence also houses a daycare operated by a family member, and authorities are examining if any of the recovered material involves children from the daycare.

The daycare has been shut down pending further investigation. The case remains ongoing with additional charges anticipated.