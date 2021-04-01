Grayslake Police Shoot Man After ‘Replica’ Gun Pointed at Them

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-1-21)

(Grayslake, IL) One person is in serious, but stable condition, after being shot by a Grayslake Police officer. The situation took place just before midnight Tuesday, when an officer opened fire on a reportedly suicidal individual, who pointed a gun at police. The gun turned out to be a replica of a semi-automatic pistol…and officials say there were no markings to indicate that it wasn’t a real gun. The 28-year-old unincorporated Round Lake man was hospitalized after the shooting, and has not been identified. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has been called in to investigate the incident…their findings will then be forwarded to the Lake County State’s Attorney.