Grayslake Woman Identified in Fatal Waukegan Crash

(Waukegan, IL) An identification has been made on a woman who died last week after crashing a stolen vehicle into a Waukegan Police vehicle, and a building. Coroner’s officials say Teresa Williams of Grayslake was behind the wheel of a Chevy Cobalt last week Thursday morning, when she struck the police SUV near Grand and Butrick. The force of the crash also sent the vehicle careening into a nearby building. The 58-year-old died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash…the involved police officer was uninjured. Police are still trying to determine if Williams stole the vehicle two days prior to the crash, and/or why she was in possession of it. The investigation is considered ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-31-22)