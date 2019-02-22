The Great Kenosha Pizza Bake Off is this Sunday!

Location: Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th street. (Behind the Brat Stop)

Time: 5-7 PM

Advance Tickets are $10 for adults/$5 for kids 10 and under

At the door: $12 for adults and $6 for kids 10 and under

There will be pies from dozens of Kenosha pizza parlors and you can vote for you favorite!

Plus WLIP’s Bill and Pete from Wake Up Kenosha and Liz Snyder from Women’s Lip will be celebrity judges.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/great-kenosha-area-pizza-bake-off-2019-tickets-55283631831?aff=erelexpmlt

Listen to the podcast of Coryann St Marie Carls with Bill and Pete to hear more about it!