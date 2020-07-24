Great Wolf Lodge To Reopen in Late August

(Gurnee, IL) Another one of Gurnee’s main attractions is set to reopen its doors next month.

The Great Wolf Lodge says it will open on August 24th, after being shuddered by the Coronavirus pandemic. The hotel and waterpark says there will be enhanced safety protocols as part of its reopening plan.

During the peak of the pandemic, Great Wolf Lodge was used by Naval Station Great Lakes as a 14-day quarantine headquarters for recruits, before they were allowed on base to begin boot camp.