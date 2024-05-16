Green Bay Packers Release 2024 Schedule

A Green Bay Packers helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Green Bay, WI (WLIP)–The Green Bay Packers’ 2024 NFL schedule includes 17 regular-season and three preseason games, highlighted by five prime-time contests.

The season opens in São Paulo, Brazil, marking the sixth consecutive year the Packers start on the road.

Green Bay’s home opener in Week 2 is against the Indianapolis Colts, their first AFC opponent in a home opener since 2014.

Key games include the home opener in Week 2, a Thanksgiving night game against the Miami Dolphins, and four consecutive prime-time games starting in Week 13.

The schedule also features back-to-back NFC North contests to end the regular season, with the season finale against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will face 10 teams with winning records from last season.