Gridlock, infighting likely on tap for Wisconsin Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s new legislative session will begin with anger still fresh among Democrats over the Republican lame-duck session that weakened incoming Gov. Tony Evers’ powers.

And with divided control for the first time in a decade, there’s fear that partisan gridlock and intra-party fighting among legislative Republicans may produce few meaningful compromises with Evers.

Evers, however, says he’s approaching the session hoping to work with Republicans.

The new session begins Jan. 7, the same day that Evers replaces Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Lawmakers say the atmosphere after the lame-duck session remains toxic, dimming prospects of compromise.

The stalemate could be so severe that Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling isn’t sure Evers and Republicans will ever agree on a new state budget.