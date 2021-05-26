Grilling safely this summer-Kenosha Fire Safety and Prevention Chief Guy Santelli

Joe Jally of Reading, Mass., mans the grill before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 14, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Seven out of every 10 adults in the U.S. have a grill or smoker. That means there’s an increased risk of home fires.

In 2014-2018, fire departments went to an annual average of 8,900 home fires involving grills, hibachis or barbecues per year.

That included 3,900 structure fires and 4,900 outside or unclassified fires.

Kenosha Fire Safety and Prevention Bureau Division Chief Guy Santelli offer ways to keep grilling safe this summer…