Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Beginning of Construction At KIN

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Construction at Kenosha’s Innovation Neighborhood is underway.

Groundbreaking for the new Lakeview Technology Academy commenced after a ceremony Tuesday.

The new school building will house Kenosha Unified Students by day and Gateway students in the evening.

That will allow for maximum use and benefit of the technology inside the building.

The development is the first on the 107 acre site in Kenosha’s mid-city where Chrysler engines used to be manufactured.

Last week the Kenosha Common Council approved the contract for road and other infrastructure to be installed on the site.

The redevelopment follows more than a decade of clean-up of industrial waste at the site.