Group backing Evers launches $1.8 million ad buy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The air war in Wisconsin’s governor’s race is picking up.

A group backed by the Democratic Governors Association is launching a $1.8 million television ad to boost Tony Evers in his run against Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

It comes as the Wisconsin Republican Party is launching a $500,000 attack ad against Evers. He won the Democratic nomination Tuesday.

In the pro-Evers spot, his work as a teacher, superintendent and now state superintendent is contrasted with images of Walker exiting a private airplane. While Evers is described as caring about roads, health care and schools, Walker is cast as a politician “who only cares about politics.”

The anti-Evers ad says he failed to keep children safe when he didn’t revoke the license of a teacher who viewed pornographic material in the classroom.