Group Delivers Petition For KUSD Meeting “Redo;” District Considers Next Steps

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A “redo” could be in the works for Kenosha Unified’s annual Electors Meeting.

In September, electors voted to cut both the district’s tax levy and salaries for Kenosha Unified Board members. Now the “Education Justice Coalition ” has circulated a petition seeking a special electors meeting to be called, where it is presumed those changes would be undone.

The group reportedly gathered more than three hundred signatures-more than three times the necessary amount.

The district is now apparently reviewing the petitions and their next steps.