Gun Deer Season Sees Dramatic Drop-Off in Wisconsin

(Madison, WI) Officials say hunters killed substantially fewer deer this year during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season. According to preliminary data released on Tuesday, hunters reported about 174,000 deer harvested in the 2023 gun season. That’s down 17.6% from last year and roughly 11% below the state’s five-year average. Declines were steepest in northern Wisconsin, where officials say a harsh winter last year may have diminished deer populations. The Department of Natural Resources also reported three gun-related injuries this year, compared to a 10-year average of roughly six incidents each deer season. None of the incidents, however, were fatal.

Associated Press, (11-28-23)