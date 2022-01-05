Gurnee Area Man Faces Numerous Charges After Being Arrested With K9 Assist

Lake County Sheriff K9 Ryker

(Waukegan, IL) More information has been released about a man arrested last week, with an assist from a K9 officer. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Antonio Hurtado was wanted on an outstanding warrant for three varying counts of domestic battery when he fled from a Gurnee-area residence on December 30th. The 52-year-old was taken into custody after a successful track by K9 Ryker and Deputy Craig Somerville. The arrest led to a new charge of resisting a peace officer. Jail records also show three counts of aggravated battery, as well as aggravated domestic battery, and driving on a revoked or suspended license. Hurtado is being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court on January 27th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-5-22)