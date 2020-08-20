Gurnee Faces Covid Related Budget Issues

(Gurnee, IL) Gurnee’s main attractions have suffered most under the Coronavirus pandemic, but things aren’t as dire as originally predicted.

Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik told the “Daily Herald” that the village might be able to weather the financial storm, as long as things don’t get much worse.

She credited years of good budgeting for her prediction. Gurnee saw sharp sales tax declines during the stay at home orders, and the three main attractions of Gurnee Mills, Great America and Great Wolf Lodge not bringing in any significant money.

The waterpark portion of Great America has opened, as has Gurnee Mills, with safety restrictions. Great Wolf Lodge is due to reopen soon.