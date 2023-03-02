Gurnee Man Accused of Intentionally Crashing Into Tree After Argument With Girlfriend

(Via Lake County Sheriff's Office)

(Beach Park, IL) A man is facing charges, after he reportedly crashed his car on purpose after an argument with a passenger. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the situation took place around 7:45 on Wednesday morning when a 68-year-old Gurnee man got into a verbal confrontation with his passenger, a 38-year-old Zion woman. At one point during the argument, the driver told the woman (with whom he was said to have a relationship), that he was going to end their lives. That’s when he allegedly intentionally crashed into a tree in the area of 29th Street and Lone Oak Road in Beach Park. Both people had to be extricated from the vehicle by rescue crews, and each were hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Once released from the hospital, the 68-year-old is expected to be identified and charged with felony aggravated domestic battery and reckless conduct.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-2-23)