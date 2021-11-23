Gurnee Murder Victim Identified, Shooting Remains Under Investigated

(Gurnee, IL) A man killed in an alleged “road rage” murder has been identified. Daniel Lobo was pronounced dead at Vista East Hospital early Saturday, after being shot near Waveland Avenue and Grandview Avenue in Gurnee. The 22-year-old Waukegan man was a passenger in a vehicle that was fired on by an occupant (or occupants) of another vehicle. There were no other injuries in the attack. The shooting remains under investigation by Gurnee Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-23-21)