Gurnee Shooting Leaves One Injured

(Gurnee, IL) A shooting in Gurnee has left one person injured. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday in the 43-hundred block of McClure Avenue.

Gurnee Police say it appears that the victim met with an acquaintance in the parking lot of an apartment complex for unknown reasons. At one point, the acquaintance shot the victim in the back, then fled.

That victim, a 23-year-old male, was taken to the hospital for treatment…his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced at this point, and information on a possible suspect has not been released.