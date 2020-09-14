Gurnee Woman Dead After “Domestic Incident”

(Gurnee, IL) A woman is dead, and a teen is under arrest after a shooting in Gurnee. Police say they responded early Sunday morning to the 600 block of Creekside Circle, and found a woman shot inside a residence.

That woman, identified as 21-year-old Ameyah Brewton, later died of her injuries. Isaiah Cole, a man with whom Brewton had a domestic relationship, was arrested for the shooting.

The 19-year-old has been charged with seven felonies including involuntary manslaughter, unlawful possession of a stolen weapon, and various drug charges.